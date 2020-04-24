Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,850KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4938807
  • Stock #: K01103A
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB5GD805278
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Lt Pebble Beige/Dk Slate
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Jeep Patriot delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Manual transmission. WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 STYLED STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED MANUAL (STD), TIRES: P205/70R16 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD). This Jeep Patriot Comes Equipped with These Options QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25D SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual , LT PEBBLE BEIGE/DK SLATE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT -inc: 3.648 Axle Ratio, AIR CONDITIONING -inc: Excludes $100 Federal Excise Tax, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring Suspension, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Stop By Today A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Patriot today! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • M/T
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 5-Speed M/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
