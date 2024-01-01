$14,079+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
EX - $52.15 /Wk
2016 Kia Sorento
EX - $52.15 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,056KM
VIN 5XYPHDA14GG186054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Cherry Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Warning, SiriusXM
The next generation of Sorento is Kia's most refined yet. This 2016 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 153,056 kms. It's dark cherry metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives you a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a UVO infotainment system with SiriusXM, an aux jack and a USB port, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, rear collision alert, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio and cruise control, blind spot detection, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$14,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Kia Sorento