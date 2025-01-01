$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Sorento
2.0L Turbo SX - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,000KM
VIN 5XYPKDA12GG093289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-3894B
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth!
This 2016 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Sorento has been redesigned with a wider stance and a longer wheelbase to provide a more versatile cabin. The Sorento has elegantly sculpted surfaces, more cabin space, and a wraparound dashboard for distinctive appeal. From finely crafted seating to intuitive advanced technologies, it's the car you drive to seek out adventure.This SUV has 193,000 kms. It's snow white pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sorento's trim level is 2.0L Turbo SX. The SX trim adds extra performance, comfort, and sporty style to this versatile crossover. It comes with premium leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, dual power sunroofs, fog lights, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Infinity premium audio, a power tailgate, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, rear collision alert, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
