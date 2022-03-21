Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Soul

179,286 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 8699312
  2. 8699312
  3. 8699312
  4. 8699312
  5. 8699312
  6. 8699312
  7. 8699312
  8. 8699312
  9. 8699312
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8699312
  • Stock #: N00311A
  • VIN: KNDJP3A54G7854602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00311A
  • Mileage 179,286 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Soul boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO.* This Kia Soul Features the Following Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2016 Kia Rondo LX
 54,125 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 65,292 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 21,105 KM
$71,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory