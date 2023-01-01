$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
76,890KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412247
- Stock #: 23-0388A
- VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0715708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,890 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Mazda CX-5 braks the mold in the bland crossover SUV styling with a new striking design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 76,890 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
