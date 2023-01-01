Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

76,890 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,890KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10412247
  • Stock #: 23-0388A
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0715708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,890 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps!

This 2016 Mazda CX-5 braks the mold in the bland crossover SUV styling with a new striking design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 76,890 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

