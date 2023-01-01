2016 Mazda CX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 8 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10412247

10412247 Stock #: 23-0388A

23-0388A VIN: JM3KE4CY6G0715708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,890 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Fog Lamps Interior Rear View Camera Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.