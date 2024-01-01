$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control
2016 Mazda CX-5
GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,559KM
VIN JM3KE4BY8G0819652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!
While strikingly beautiful on the outside, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 shows its beauty once you hit the start engine button. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 92,559 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.
Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Mazda CX-5