Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995! <br> <br> While strikingly beautiful on the outside, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 shows its beauty once you hit the start engine button. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 92,559 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-5s trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$273.35</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Mazda CX-5

92,559 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - Proximity Key - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,559KM
VIN JM3KE4BY8G0819652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,559 KM

Vehicle Description

Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $18015 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16995!

While strikingly beautiful on the outside, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 shows its beauty once you hit the start engine button. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 92,559 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GX. Our GX trim is the entry point into the CX-5 model but it still has a bunch of great features. The GX model offers air conditioning, power windows, power locks, proximity keyless entry, steering wheel controls and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Payments from $273.35 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - Cooled Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - Cooled Seats 68,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Android Auto for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Android Auto 100,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands - Heated Seats 36,866 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5