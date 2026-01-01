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2016 Mazda CX-5
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
2016 Mazda CX-5
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$9,186
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
220,021KM
VIN JM3KE4DY7G0718096
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.
This SUV has 220,021 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a continuous improvement on their range, Mazda have once again created a beautiful crossover SUV that is the CX-5. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.
This SUV has 220,021 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. The GT is the top of the line trim for the CX-5. In addition to the features found on the GS, the GT offers powerful engine, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, Bose premium audio with 9 speakers, leather and metal look steering wheel, HomeLink garage door transmitter, dual zone climate control, leather upholstery with heated front seats and navigation system. You will also get a rear collision warning system, blind spot detection, a rear view camera and fully automatic projector beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Mazda CX-5