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2016 Mazda CX-5
GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$8,986
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
190,875KM
VIN JM3KE4CY3G0825471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0748A
- Mileage 190,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps!
Ranking among the top contenders in its class, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 offers outstanding performance and comfortable passenger space. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.
This SUV has 190,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Ranking among the top contenders in its class, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 offers outstanding performance and comfortable passenger space. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.
This SUV has 190,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Mazda CX-5