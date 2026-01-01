Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> Ranking among the top contenders in its class, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 offers outstanding performance and comfortable passenger space. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If youre looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, youll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.<br> <br>This SUV has 190,875 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NYgtmTwevLeekidLx5dQqBQuOm3aq51G target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our CX-5s trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Mazda CX-5

190,875 KM

Details Description Features

$8,986

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
14369386

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$8,986

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
190,875KM
VIN JM3KE4CY3G0825471

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0748A
  • Mileage 190,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps!

Ranking among the top contenders in its class, this 2016 Mazda CX-5 offers outstanding performance and comfortable passenger space. This 2016 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2016 Mazda CX-5 is a compact crossover SUV that gives you the spacious interior you want and the fuel savings you need, without sacrificing power or performance. If you're looking for a mid sized stylish and fun-to-drive SUV, you'll definitely find it in the Mazda CX-5. Offering high quality materials, an excellent exterior design and a well thought out interior, this uber cool SUV has it all.

This SUV has 190,875 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-5's trim level is GS. Our GS AWD trim is a step up from the GX, In addition to the GX features the GS trim includes all wheel drive, a power moon roof, and heated front seats. Its interior features includes proximity key for push button start, premium cloth seats with a 6 way power adjustment, a rear view camera and blind spot rear collision sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lamps, Collision Warning.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/


Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Seats
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Low Mileage 38,114 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto for sale in Kemptville, ON
2019 GMC Acadia SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto 156,877 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar for sale in Kemptville, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Bluetooth - OnStar 208,327 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,986

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2016 Mazda CX-5