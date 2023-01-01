$13,976+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GT - Navigation - Sunroof
177,625KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10542036
- Stock #: 11595A
- VIN: JM1BM1M33G1342229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $14395 - Our Price is just $13976!
Sky active technology combined with Kodo design (soul in motion) make the Mazda3 a great choice. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This hatchback has 177,625 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GT. Our GT trim is the top of the line for the Mazda3 lineup. In addition to the GS features, the GT model adds the powerful SKYACTIV-G motor, voice activated navigation, proximity key, heads up display advanced keyless entry and a power sunroof. The exterior is easily recognizable with the trunk deck spoiler, stylish aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lights, Bi-Xenon HID headlights and LED brake lamps. One very cool car! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Head-up Display, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Express open glass sunroof
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Silver aluminum rims
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm
Overall Length: 4,460 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Overall height: 1,455 mm
Front Head Room: 956 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,382 mm
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
Curb weight: 1,361 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Shoulder Room: 1,452 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,334 L
Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Mazda Connect
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
