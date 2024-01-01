$11,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - $44.03 /Wk
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - $44.03 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,444KM
VIN 3MZBM1L71GM303143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0041A
- Mileage 128,444 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Power Doors
Sky active technology combined with Kodo design (soul in motion) make the Mazda3 a great choice. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This hatchback has 128,444 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $44.03 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tires: P205/60R16 AS
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System -inc: 6-speaker, 7" colour touch-screen w/MAZDA CONNECT, navigation-ready, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, 2 USB audio inputs, HMI Commander, steering wheel mounted audio and Bluetooth controls and auxiliary audio i...
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Mazda MAZDA3