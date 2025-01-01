$14,079+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - $52.15 /Wk - Low Mileage
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
GS - $52.15 /Wk - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,962KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MZBM1V71GM276250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0373A
- Mileage 75,962 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Cutting edge technology, head-turning design and outstanding fuel economy prove that more than ever before, passion and performance are in Mazda3's blood. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This low mileage sedan has just 75,962 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Cutting edge technology, head-turning design and outstanding fuel economy prove that more than ever before, passion and performance are in Mazda3's blood. This 2016 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2016 Mazda3 is one of the most fun-to-drive and economical compact car available on the road today. Adorn with its well-crafted interior, superb fuel economy, top crash tests scores and a myriad of cutting-edge features. The 2016 Mazda Mazda3 offers pure practicality in a fun to drive package. This low mileage sedan has just 75,962 kms. It's jet black mica in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Our GS trim is a step up from the GX. In addition to the GX features, the GS model adds upgraded stylish aluminum alloy wheels, steering wheel audio controls, rain detecting wipers, heated front seats and heated door mirrors with integrated turn signals. The exterior has a slightly different look to it with chrome around the windows while the inside is distinguishable from the lower models with leather/metal look gear shifter, piano black instrument panel and door inserts, upgraded upholstery and a full floor and overhead console.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $52.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD - Low Mileage 11,403 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 110,938 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn - Certified 7,439 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,079
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2016 Mazda MAZDA3