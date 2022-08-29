Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

106,410 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

Cooper

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9225994
  2. 9225994
  3. 9225994
  4. 9225994
  5. 9225994
  6. 9225994
  7. 9225994
  8. 9225994
  9. 9225994
Contact Seller

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,410KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9225994
  • Stock #: Q00021A
  • VIN: WMWLN5C50G2B27929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q00021A
  • Mileage 106,410 KM

Vehicle Description

This MINI Cooper Clubman delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L engine powering this Manual transmission. Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver Alloy -inc: Style 2F3, Trip Computer, Tires: P195/55 R16 All-Season Runflat.*This MINI Cooper Clubman Comes Equipped with These Options *Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Pre-Wire, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Cooper Clubman today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 34,831 KM
$51,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 90,981 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla CE
 32,611 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory