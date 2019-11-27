Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

SV - Sunroof - Navigation - $140 B/W

2016 Nissan Murano

SV - Sunroof - Navigation - $140 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,635KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4387350
  • Stock #: 19-1588A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8GN125116
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!

Compare at $21199 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $19999!

With a quiet, composed ride and a nicely appointed interior, this Nissan Murano is a pleasure for the driver and everyone along for the ride. This 2016 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 114635 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is SV. This Murano SV is a picture of versatility. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, an AM/FM CD player with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, front and rear USB ports, navigation, a rearview camera, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Liftgate
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Rear View Camera

