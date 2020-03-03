Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

S V6 4x4 at

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

S V6 4x4 at

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$16,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,875KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4789572
  • Stock #: 8574A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC660874
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Compare at $16993 - Our Price is just $16498!

With its stylish cabin and respectable fuel economy ratings, this Nissan Pathfinder is a solid choice for a three-row crossover SUV. This 2016 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 87,875 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 38,314 KM
$15,444 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 81,722 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 63,336 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Send A Message