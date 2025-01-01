$13,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL - Navigation - Leather Seats
2016 Nissan Rogue
SL - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,022KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3GC766225
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0134A
- Mileage 145,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $14835 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13995!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 145,022 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.
Payments from $225.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Nissan Rogue