Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $14835 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13995!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 145,022 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogues trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.

Payments from $225.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2016 Nissan Rogue

145,022 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue

SL - Navigation - Leather Seats

12246691

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL - Navigation - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
145,022KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV3GC766225

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0134A
  • Mileage 145,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $14835 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13995!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 145,022 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.


Payments from $225.10 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Nissan Rogue