Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels!
Compare at $39866 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37609!
Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan XD practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2016 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,858 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Titan XD's trim level is PRO-4X. The PRO-4X trim adds some off-road capability and attitude to this Titan. It comes with Bilstein off-road suspension, an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, body-color door handles, dark machine-finished aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rockford Fosgate ptrmium audio, blind spot warning, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
