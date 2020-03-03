Menu
2016 Nissan Titan

XD PRO-4X - Navigation - Heated Seats - $262 B/W

2016 Nissan Titan

XD PRO-4X - Navigation - Heated Seats - $262 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$37,609

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,858KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796514
  • Stock #: P1116A
  • VIN: 1N6BA1F45GN503006
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $39866 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37609!

Supportive seats and a quiet cabin make this Nissan Titan XD practical and comfortable for cruising the highway or the job site. This 2016 Nissan Titan XD is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,858 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Titan XD's trim level is PRO-4X. The PRO-4X trim adds some off-road capability and attitude to this Titan. It comes with Bilstein off-road suspension, an electronic locking rear differential, skid plates, body-color door handles, dark machine-finished aluminum wheels, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Rockford Fosgate ptrmium audio, blind spot warning, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $261.58 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Fixed antenna
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Steel spare wheel
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Front Cupholder
  • Premium Sound Package
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Bluetooth hands-free phone system
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Valet Function
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • SiriusXM
  • Engine: 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel
  • 3.916 Axle Ratio
  • 63-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

