2016 Subaru Outback

124,795 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package

2016 Subaru Outback

3.6R Limited Package

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

124,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8583707
  Stock #: M00289A
  VIN: 4S4BSFNC2G3344572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,795 KM

Vehicle Description

This Subaru Outback delivers a Regular Unleaded H-6 3.6 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7 High-Relief Design -inc: Black and machined finish, Aluminum alloy, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Subaru Outback Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: High-Torque CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, Lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, transmission shift lock, X-mode, Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/60R18 100H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash guards, Side Impact Beams.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-XXXX

613-271-7114

