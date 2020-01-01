Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

CE - Bluetooth - Power Windows - $91 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4471653
  • Stock #: 19-1546B
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4GC663072
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!

Compare at $13779 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $12999!

The 2016 Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer if you're wanting reliable and efficient transportation. This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 101000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corolla's trim level is CE. Efficient and responsive, our Toyota Corolla CE provides a smooth and sporty ride. This awesome car features LED headlight accents, 15 inch wheels, USB audio input, power windows and door locks, electronic stability control, bluetooth capability and 8 standard airbags! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $90.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Soft Door Close

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

