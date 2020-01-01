Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!



The 2016 Toyota Corolla has a lot to offer if you're wanting reliable and efficient transportation. This 2016 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 101000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Corolla's trim level is CE. Efficient and responsive, our Toyota Corolla CE provides a smooth and sporty ride. This awesome car features LED headlight accents, 15 inch wheels, USB audio input, power windows and door locks, electronic stability control, bluetooth capability and 8 standard airbags! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $90.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





