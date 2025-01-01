Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!</b><br> <br> Whether youre going around the corner or across the country, this Highlander ensures that peace of mind is always along for the ride with the renowned Star Safety System that includes airbags for every row. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the companys latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 102,321 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+LuV0Hw8ATHtD65DAwU8cgM247RYnCsA target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Highlanders trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$103.99</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Toyota Highlander

102,321 KM

Details Description Features

$28,075

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof - $103.99 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
12980887

2016 Toyota Highlander

Limited - Navigation - Sunroof - $103.99 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$28,075

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,321KM
VIN 5TDDKRFH3GS253513

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!

Whether you're going around the corner or across the country, this Highlander ensures that peace of mind is always along for the ride with the renowned Star Safety System that includes airbags for every row. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This SUV has 102,321 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $103.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Highlander XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Highlander XSE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 68,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder AUDI, R8 V10, SPYDER, WOW!!!! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Audi R8 V10 Spyder AUDI, R8 V10, SPYDER, WOW!!!! 53,991 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD SLE, AWD, ELEVATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 GMC Terrain SLE AWD SLE, AWD, ELEVATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF 46,325 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2016 Toyota Highlander