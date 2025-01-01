Menu
Inside the all-new Prius C, youll find yourself surrounded by exceptional interior quality. This 2016 Toyota Prius C is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The first and only subcompact hybrid car, the Prius c offer agility and versitility and is ideal for life in the inner city. With its nimble dimensions and hatchback utility, offering some of the best fuel efficiency of any vehicle without a plug-in, the 2016 Prius c lets you go further and do more for less. The 2016 Prius c features striking styling inside and out, including a sporty, assertive front end, useful rear hatch and an expansive dash allowing for excellent outward visibility. Slip behind the wheel of this Prius c and find yourself in a cleverly designed, intriguingly spacious interior, set apart by it high quality materials and modern design.This sedan has 121,715 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

Used
121,715KM
VIN JTDKDTB31G1127267

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Inside the all-new Prius C, you'll find yourself surrounded by exceptional interior quality. This 2016 Toyota Prius C is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The first and only subcompact hybrid car, the Prius c offer agility and versitility and is ideal for life in the inner city. With its nimble dimensions and hatchback utility, offering some of the best fuel efficiency of any vehicle without a plug-in, the 2016 Prius c lets you go further and do more for less. The 2016 Prius c features striking styling inside and out, including a sporty, assertive front end, useful rear hatch and an expansive dash allowing for excellent outward visibility. Slip behind the wheel of this Prius c and find yourself in a cleverly designed, intriguingly spacious interior, set apart by it high quality materials and modern design.This sedan has 121,715 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $63.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

