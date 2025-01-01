$31,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2016 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,122KM
VIN 5TFDZ5BN2GX002590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry
Compare at $33915 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $31995!
The interior has been carefully designed to help you get the most out of every journey, with a refined, sporty interior that includes sophisticated soft touch materials. This 2016 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 140,122 kms. It's magnetic grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. The Tacoma SR5 keeps you connected to the world with features like Bluetooth, advanced voice recognition and integrated SiriusXM satellite radio. This impressive truck also comes loaded with 16 inch aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers, a rear view camera, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, electronic stability control plus much more.
Payments from $514.61 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Toyota Tacoma