This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

This extension of the already world famous Volkswagen Golf, the Sportwagen is a capable, reliable and very stylish family wagon with plenty of premium standard fitted options and an available all wheel drive system, helping to provide a safe and controlled driving experience.This wagon has 182,001 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

182,001 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Highline

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Highline

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

182,001KM
Used
VIN 3VWC17AU1GM514965

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0678B
  • Mileage 182,001 KM

This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This extension of the already world famous Volkswagen Golf, the Sportwagen is a capable, reliable and very stylish family wagon with plenty of premium standard fitted options and an available all wheel drive system, helping to provide a safe and controlled driving experience.This wagon has 182,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Volkswagen Golf