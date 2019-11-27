Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!



The famous Gold Sportwagen is an extension of the already very successful Golf produced by Volkswagen, and it remains as one of the best small wagons ever to be produced. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



This extension of the already world famous Volkswagen Golf, the Sportwagen is a capable, reliable and very stylish family wagon with plenty of premium standard fitted options and an available all wheel drive system, helping to provide a safe and controlled driving experience.This wagon has 77367 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Golf SportWagen's trim level is 1.8 TSI Trendline. This versatile entry level Sportwagen comes well equipped with options such as an 8 speaker stereo with a 5.8 inch display, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front comfort seats, a leather steering wheel, front and rear cup holders, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



To apply right now for financing use this link :https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing







Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Comfort Air Conditioning Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features Rear View Camera

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.