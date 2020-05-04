501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.
Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca
This VW Golf lets you enjoy in the excellent and very comfortable front seats, has ample rear passenger space and a generous cargo space. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love? This hatchback has 104,962 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is 1.8 TSI Comfortline. The Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline offers secure handling, excellent performance and subtle craftsmanship that will set you on your way. Features include 16-inch Toronto alloy wheels, front fog lamps, cornering lights, proximity key for doors and push button start, a dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and leatherette seating surfaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
