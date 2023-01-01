$15,886+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Trendline - Bluetooth
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16363 - Our Price is just $15886!
While the range of engines provide a perky and efficient acceleration, this Volkswagen Golf if perfectly catered to them, delivering an exhilarating and very enjoyable driving experience. This 2016 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
It's versatile. It's innovative. And it's a perfect example of how a modern hatchback can think outside the box. Sit inside the ever-versatile Golf and experience just how much style, craftsmanship, and fun-to-drive turbocharged performance can be. The 2016 Golf comes with a turbocharged engine as standard, so you can be sure that it is going to deliver exciting performance on curves, corners, and straightaways no matter how you drive. With a driver focused interior, you'll feel at home straight away thanks to its long list of features. With a touchscreen display, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote keyless entry and air conditioning - what's not to love? This hatchback has 120,325 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf's trim level is 1.8 TSI Trendline. Your ultimate metropolitan adventure vehicle the Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline. Standard features include a 15-inch Lyon alloy wheels, black grille, a Composition Media with CD player, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with a proximity sensor, 8 speakers, front comfort seats, a 60/40 folding bench rear seat, air conditioning, back-up camera, and a Zoom cloth seating surfaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Diameter: 15
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,452 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Overall Length: 4,255 mm
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,371 kg
1 USB port
VW Car-Net App-Connect mirroring
