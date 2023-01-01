2016 Volkswagen Golf

$15,886 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 3 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9925586

9925586 Stock #: P3229

P3229 VIN: 3VW217AUXGM033673

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3229

Mileage 120,325 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Halogen Headlights Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather shift knob trim Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 6 Leather steering wheel trim Wheel Diameter: 15 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 50 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.3 L/100 km Front Head Room: 975 mm Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm Overall height: 1,452 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm Rear Leg Room: 903 mm Rear Head Room: 967 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg Overall Length: 4,255 mm Wheelbase: 2,637 mm Overall Width: 1,799 mm Curb weight: 1,371 kg 1 USB port VW Car-Net App-Connect mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.