Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry!



All of the engines on offer for this Jetta are turbocharged and highly efficient, meaning plenty of power at all times. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This sedan has 79844 kms. It's pure white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Jetta's trim level is 1.4 Trendline+. The Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ provides a magnificent value for your hard-earned money. It comes loaded with an extensive list of features including body-color power heated mirrors with turn signal indicator, Composition Colour with 5-in touchscreen, heated front comfort seats, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a mini overhead console with storage, perimeter alarm, and auxiliary/USB audio input. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.



