Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry



Well styled and pout together, this VW Jetta delivers excellent handling and on road behavior, while looking very classy and refined. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This sedan has 70231 kms. It's pure white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Jetta's trim level is 1.4 Trendline+. The Jetta 1.4 TSI Trendline+ provides a magnificent value for your hard-earned money. It comes loaded with an extensive list of features including body-color power heated mirrors with turn signal indicator, Composition Colour with 5-in touchscreen, heated front comfort seats, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, a mini overhead console with storage, perimeter alarm, and auxiliary/USB audio input.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing







Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.