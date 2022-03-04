Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

35,725 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

35,725KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559872
  • Stock #: p2947
  • VIN: 3VWD67AJ1GM322960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonrock Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Sienna Clth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p2947
  • Mileage 35,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The Jetta received perfect safety scores, making it a very safe alternative for a new small sedan. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This low mileage sedan has just 35,725 kms. It's moonrock silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 Volkswagen Golf...
 39,717 KM
$24,450 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 191,563 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 92,399 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory