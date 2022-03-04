2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8559872

8559872 Stock #: p2947

p2947 VIN: 3VWD67AJ1GM322960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Moonrock Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black Sienna Clth

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # p2947

Mileage 35,725 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.