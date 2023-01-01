$15,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Passat
Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip
2016 Volkswagen Passat
Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$15,695
+ taxes & licensing
161,800KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWCM7A39GC021566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11772A
- Mileage 161,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $16166 - Our Price is just $15695!
This Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable family-sedan. Standard features are in generous supply offering a high level of comfort, performance, and technology for the money. This 2016 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Passat is a cut above the competition in terms of quality and refinement. It comes with German engineering you'd expect from Volkswagen at a competitive price point. Come take it for a spin to experience a level of sophistication not found in most mid-size sedansThis sedan has 161,800 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Volkswagen Passat is a roomy, comfortable family-sedan. Standard features are in generous supply offering a high level of comfort, performance, and technology for the money. This 2016 Volkswagen Passat is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Passat is a cut above the competition in terms of quality and refinement. It comes with German engineering you'd expect from Volkswagen at a competitive price point. Come take it for a spin to experience a level of sophistication not found in most mid-size sedansThis sedan has 161,800 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Mitigation
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Audio system memory card slot
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Overall Width: 1,834 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.9 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 430 L
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
Curb weight: 1,620 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Rear Leg Room: 992 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Overall height: 1,487 mm
Wheelbase: 2,803 mm
Front Head Room: 972 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Automated exterior parking camera
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Length: 4,875 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
Automated reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam headlights
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, HTD SEATS , HTD STEERING WHEEL 14,252 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred AWD Long Range w/Ultimate Package 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,695
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2016 Volkswagen Passat