2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
228,489KM
VIN WVGJV7AX3GW617762
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0616A
- Mileage 228,489 KM
Vehicle Description
This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 228,489 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
3.45 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L TSI I-4 Turbocharged -inc: intercooler and direct injection
64 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
521.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
