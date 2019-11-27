Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth!



This compact SUV by Volkswagen, the Tiguan is a stylish and very underappreciated, in terms of overall quality. As with all their cars, Volkswagen have gone for the safe alternative by creating this Tiguan to be comfortable, safe, efficient and very stylish without being flamboyant. with a roomy and very well built cabin offering plenty of space and comfort, this Tiguan also offers ample cargo space, one of the best in its class. Versatile in all senses and built to a high standard of quality, the Tiguan delivers high value for your money and a guarantee for reliability. This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This SUV has 78000 kms. It's pure white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline. The Tiguan Comfortline provides outstanding comfort levels blended with expertly thought-out design to create a cabin thats pampering, and functional. Features include a dual-panel glass sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, roof rails, Composition Media radio with a 6.33-in touchscreen, 8 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front bucket seats, a dual-zone automatic air conditioning, and a leatherette seat upholstery. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

