2017 Audi A4

135,039 KM

Details

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Komfort

2017 Audi A4

Allroad 2.0T Komfort

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

135,039KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9289489
  • Stock #: P3472A
  • VIN: WA17NAF49HA054929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,039 KM

Vehicle Description

This Audi A4 allroad delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J 5-Double Spoke Dynamic Design, Valet Function. This Audi A4 allroad Features the Following Options: Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: quattro 7-Speed S tronic -inc: sport program and manual shift mode, Tires: P245/45R18 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

