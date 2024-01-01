$24,898+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T quattro Progressiv - $209 B/W
2017 Audi Q7
3.0T quattro Progressiv - $209 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$24,898
+ taxes & licensing
157,959KM
Used
VIN WA1MAAF71HD029837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0164B
- Mileage 157,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Tailgate, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Camera, Bluetooth
This 2017 Audi Q7 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Often it is the tiniest detail we remember. That is why this Q7 was combed over and relentlessly refined to the finest detail to deliver a truly unforgettable experience. With room for 7 and all their gear, you can tackle all of the road bumps of life with the graceful ease this Q7 was designed for. Or you can throw the road for a curve and thrill the senses with an exhilarating drive. Wherever the road takes you, let this Q7 get you there in style.This SUV has 157,959 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 333HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q7's trim level is 3.0T quattro Progressiv. This Progressiv trim advances technology and comfort in this Q7. It comes with a heads up display, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, heated and cooled leather seats, dual-zone front and rear automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, a heated leather steering wheel, a power liftgate, a power sunroof, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $208.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Audi Q7