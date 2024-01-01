$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Essence - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
167,942KM
VIN KL4CJCSB4HB114801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ruby red Metallic
- Interior Colour TITANIUM LTH-APP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1888A
- Mileage 167,942 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats!
This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. This SUV has 167,942 kms. It's ruby red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of a sunroof, navigation, memory seats, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
