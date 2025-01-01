$15,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Premium
2017 Buick Encore
Premium
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,401KM
VIN KL4CJHSB0HB083821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-2412A
- Mileage 109,401 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Rear Camera
This 2017 Buick Encore is for sale today in Kanata.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. This SUV has 109,401 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Premium. The Encore Premium is the highest trim level that you can get and comes loaded with many additional luxury features! These features include a sunroof, navigation, memory seats, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, rear park assist, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2017 Buick Encore