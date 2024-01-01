Menu
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today in Kanata. 

The 2017 Corvette combines race-proven technology with a purposeful design. Every element serves a purpose on this amazing sports car, from functional exterior vents to its intelligent driver controls. A functional hood air extractor features precisely angled blades for optimal cooling airflow. The result is, it reduces lift and increases downforce, improving overall high-speed handling. This Corvettes cockpit features a flowing design made from premium materials that allows you to immerse yourself in the car during every drive. This low mileage coupe has just 10,200 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today in Kanata.

The 2017 Corvette combines race-proven technology with a purposeful design. Every element serves a purpose on this amazing sports car, from functional exterior vents to its intelligent driver controls. A functional hood air extractor features precisely angled blades for optimal cooling airflow. The result is, it reduces lift and increases downforce, improving overall high-speed handling. This Corvette's cockpit features a flowing design made from premium materials that allows you to immerse yourself in the car during every drive. This low mileage coupe has just 10,200 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Price is plus HST and licence only.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

