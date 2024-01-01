$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
- Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,200KM
VIN 1G1YK2D79H5122802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 10,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is for sale today in Kanata.
The 2017 Corvette combines race-proven technology with a purposeful design. Every element serves a purpose on this amazing sports car, from functional exterior vents to its intelligent driver controls. A functional hood air extractor features precisely angled blades for optimal cooling airflow. The result is, it reduces lift and increases downforce, improving overall high-speed handling. This Corvette's cockpit features a flowing design made from premium materials that allows you to immerse yourself in the car during every drive. This low mileage coupe has just 10,200 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 460HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
