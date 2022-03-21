$113,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Z06
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$113,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8699315
- Stock #: N00480A
- VIN: 1G1YU2D67H5605755
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 24,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 24,952 Miles! This Chevrolet Corvette boasts a Gas V8 6.2L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES, ENGINE, 6.2L (376 CI) SUPERCHARGED V8 DI (650 hp [485 kW] @ 6400 rpm, 650 lb-ft of torque [878 N-m] @ 3600 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent.*This Chevrolet Corvette Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, Z06 Pearl Nickel-painted aluminum 19 x 10 (48.3 cm x 25.4 cm) front and 20 x 12 (50.8 cm x 30.48 cm) rear, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor, Traction control, all-speed, Tires, front P285/30ZR19 and rear P335/25ZR20 Michelin Pilot Super Sport summer-only, run-flat (Do not use summer only tires in winter conditions, as it would adversely affect vehicle safety, performance and durability. Use only GM-approved tire and wheel combinations. Unapproved combinations may change the vehicle's performance characteristics. For important tire and wheel information, see your dealer for a copy of the vehicle's owner's manual.), Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, push button start, immobilizer and audible visual alarm, Theft-deterrent system, body security content and unauthorized entry electrical, Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Storage, with electric locking glovebox, behind screen storage, centre console and rear compartment with cover.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Chevrolet Corvette!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.