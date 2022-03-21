$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray - Low Mileage
1,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8718425
- Stock #: PA8918
- VIN: 1G1YB2D74H5102330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 1,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Corvette combines race-proven technology with a purposeful design. Every element serves a purpose on this amazing sports car, from functional exterior vents to its intelligent driver controls. A functional hood air extractor features precisely angled blades for optimal cooling airflow. The result is, it reduces lift and increases downforce, improving overall high-speed handling. This Corvette's cockpit features a flowing design made from premium materials that allows you to immerse yourself in the car during every drive. This low mileage coupe has just 1,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray. This Stingray features a light, stiff space frame for optimal 50-50 weight distribution and an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It also includes some gorgeous aluminum wheels, Chevrolet MyLink with an 8 inch touchscreen, a rear vision camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, air conditioning, 8 way adjustable seats, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning
