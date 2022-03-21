Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

1,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Stingray - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

  1. 8718425
  2. 8718425
  3. 8718425
  4. 8718425
  5. 8718425
  6. 8718425
  7. 8718425
  8. 8718425
  9. 8718425
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8718425
  • Stock #: PA8918
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D74H5102330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 1,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

This 2017 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2017 Corvette combines race-proven technology with a purposeful design. Every element serves a purpose on this amazing sports car, from functional exterior vents to its intelligent driver controls. A functional hood air extractor features precisely angled blades for optimal cooling airflow. The result is, it reduces lift and increases downforce, improving overall high-speed handling. This Corvette's cockpit features a flowing design made from premium materials that allows you to immerse yourself in the car during every drive. This low mileage coupe has just 1,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray. This Stingray features a light, stiff space frame for optimal 50-50 weight distribution and an impressive power-to-weight ratio. It also includes some gorgeous aluminum wheels, Chevrolet MyLink with an 8 inch touchscreen, a rear vision camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, air conditioning, 8 way adjustable seats, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 134,882 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,947 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 64,875 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory