<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 33,408 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Cruzes trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

33,408 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

33,408KM
Used
VIN 3G1BE5SM9HS514899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 33,408 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

Touch Screen
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

2017 Chevrolet Cruze