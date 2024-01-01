$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
33,408KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1BE5SM9HS514899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,408 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 33,408 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 33,408 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Tucson 2.4L Ultimate AWD - Cooled Seats 11,393 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential - Heated Seats 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Power Windows 105,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2017 Chevrolet Cruze