Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
With ultra low gas consumption, a stylish cabin and a roomy interior, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top choice in the small sedan segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, the new 2017 Cruze is made to work hard for you. With a unique combination of entertainment technology, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 72,965 kms. It's graphite metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
