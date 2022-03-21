$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
93,886KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8730836
- Stock #: 22-0189A
- VIN: 3G1BD6SMXHS513074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 93,886 KM
Vehicle Description
With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 93,886 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
