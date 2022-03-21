Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

93,886 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LT - Heated Seats - Touch Screen

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

93,886KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8730836
  • Stock #: 22-0189A
  • VIN: 3G1BD6SMXHS513074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

With its accommodating cabin, supple suspension, and strong engine, the new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is a top recommendation in the compact car segment. This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 93,886 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. The LT has numerous convenience and sporty features including aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights, heated mirrors, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM, heated seats and much, much more. The LT also includes all the features from the Cruze LS, such as touch screen audio, air conditioning, Bluetooth, a rear view camera and plenty more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Touch Screen
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

