2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
175,291KM
Used
VIN 2GNFLFE34H6110504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0756A
- Mileage 175,291 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start!
No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This SUV has 175,291 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 301HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Interior
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamps, halogen projector style
Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional Black accents with (PDR) Midnight Edition or (PDT) Sport Edition.)
2017 Chevrolet Equinox