2017 Chevrolet Equinox

102,101 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8535728
  • Stock #: M00881B
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK8H6288160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M00881B
  • Mileage 102,101 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Equinox boasts a Gas I4 2.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer., Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer.*This Chevrolet Equinox Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors, Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum (1LG26 AWD model only.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire, compact spare with steel wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer., Suspension, Refined Ride, Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a tried-and-true Equinox today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

