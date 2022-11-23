Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

24,920 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

613-592-9221

LT - Low Mileage

LT - Low Mileage

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,920KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9404581
  Stock #: 23-9509A
  VIN: 2GNALCEK1H6219289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2017 Chevrolet Equinox has struck the right chord for many compact crossover buyers. If you want an stylish and powerful compact SUV with a ton of passenger space, the 2017 Chevy Equinox is definitely worth a look. This low mileage SUV has just 24,920 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The most popular trim, this Equinox LT comes with standard bluetooth, a 7 inch colour touchscreen, SiriusXM and a rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power driver seat plus many more excellent upgrades.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

