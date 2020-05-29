Menu
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,861KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5156717
  • Stock #: PA6466
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5ST4HF224833
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This coupe has 47,861 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LS. This Malibu LS comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus power windows and door locks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

