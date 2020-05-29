+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This coupe has 47,861 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Malibu's trim level is LS. This Malibu LS comes with stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus power windows and door locks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
