2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
135,130KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093307
- Stock #: PA9270A
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC0HG332382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,130 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 135,130 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. The Silverado 1500 High Country is the top of the range and comes with an incredible amount of luxury. It features leather bucket seat with both heating and cooling options, 12 way power adjustable front seats, a remote engine starter, wireless charging, MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, chrome assist steps and exterior accents, polished exhaust tips and brushed metal sill plates. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, rear view camera, EZ lift and lower tail gate plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
