200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels!
This 2017 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The new styling and features of the 2017 Sonic reinforce its position as a fun, efficient small car with leading technology. On the road, the Sonic feels strong and sturdy, and its ride isn't as coarse and busy as most other entries in this class. It's extremely enjoyable to drive, with electric power steering that offers a particularly nice feel and improved fuel efficiency. This sedan has 48,669 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels.
