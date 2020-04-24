Menu
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,669KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4906245
  • Stock #: PA6341
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SHXH4139869
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, MyLink, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2017 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The new styling and features of the 2017 Sonic reinforce its position as a fun, efficient small car with leading technology. On the road, the Sonic feels strong and sturdy, and its ride isn't as coarse and busy as most other entries in this class. It's extremely enjoyable to drive, with electric power steering that offers a particularly nice feel and improved fuel efficiency. This sedan has 48,669 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Convenience
  • Remote Engine Start
Safety
  • Electronic brake force distribution
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Battery rundown protection
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Oil life monitoring system
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Mylink
  • Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
  • Air conditioning, single-zone manual
  • Headlamps, projector type
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Brake Assist, panic
  • Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
  • Wipers, front intermittent, variable
  • Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Map pocket, front passenger seatback
  • Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
  • Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
  • Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Mechanical jack with tools
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
  • Armrest, driver seat
  • Suspension, touring
  • Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Battery, retained accessory power
  • Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets
  • Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear
  • Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy and average vehicle speed
  • Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
  • Keys, ignition, foldable, 2
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps
  • Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console
  • Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft
  • Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests
  • Shift knob, satin silver
  • Steering column, tilt and telescoping
  • Temperature sensor, outside
  • Alternator, 100 amps
  • Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
  • Brakes, front disc/rear drum
  • Engine, ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm)
  • Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty
  • Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)
  • Air bags, 10 total
  • Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear
  • Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
  • Daytime Running Lamps, LED
  • Mouldings, chrome belt-line
  • Air filtration system, pollutant and odour
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all
  • Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system
  • Speedometer, miles/kilometres
  • Heat ducts, rear (Included and only available with (AH3) driver 4-way manual seat adjuster.)
  • Cargo privacy shade, upper rear
  • Cargo shelf floor, adjustable
  • Ornamentation, RS lettering
  • Mouldings, rocker, sporty
  • Instrument panel, Piano Black accents
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

