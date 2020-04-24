2017 Chevrolet Sonic

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor System Convenience Remote Engine Start Safety Electronic brake force distribution

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Battery rundown protection

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Oil life monitoring system

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Mylink

Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

Headlamps, projector type

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Brake Assist, panic

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Door handles, body-colour

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard

Map pocket, front passenger seatback

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock

Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Mechanical jack with tools

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Armrest, driver seat

Suspension, touring

Glass, solar absorbing, tinted

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Battery, retained accessory power

Bottle holders, 2, on driver and front passenger doors with storage pockets

Cup holders, 2 front and 1 rear

Driver Information Centre with trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy and average vehicle speed

Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system

Keys, ignition, foldable, 2

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy, rear and dual front reading lamps

Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area

Power outlet, auxiliary, front centre console

Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft, up/down

Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft

Seat, rear bench 60/40 split-folding with outboard height-adjustable headrests

Shift knob, satin silver

Steering column, tilt and telescoping

Temperature sensor, outside

Alternator, 100 amps

Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio

Brakes, front disc/rear drum

Engine, ECOTEC 1.8L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm)

Exhaust, stainless-steel, heavy-duty

Steering, power, Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Air bags, 10 total

Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System

Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted side-front and rear outboard seating positions

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, rear

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Mouldings, chrome belt-line

Air filtration system, pollutant and odour

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up and Express-Down on all

Audio system feature, premium 6-speaker system

Speedometer, miles/kilometres

Heat ducts, rear (Included and only available with (AH3) driver 4-way manual seat adjuster.)

Cargo privacy shade, upper rear

Cargo shelf floor, adjustable

Ornamentation, RS lettering

Mouldings, rocker, sporty

Instrument panel, Piano Black accents

