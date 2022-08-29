$13,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Chevrolet Spark
2017 Chevrolet Spark
LS - $113 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
73,570KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9199381
- Stock #: 23-0087A
- VIN: KL8CB6SA2HC753936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,570 KM
Vehicle Description
With advanced technologies that keep you connected and agile handling that's perfect for narrow streets, the 2017 Spark puts the entire city in your grasp. This 2017 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Fresh from its redesign in 2016, the 2017 Chevrolet Spark minicar continues to set the standard and out preform the competition. The Spark's relatively long wheelbase contributes to its impressive stability and smooth ride, as well as giving you very nimble handling in and out of corners. The 2017 Chevy Spark's layout consists of seating for four and enough space for groceries or gear behind the two rear seats. Those seats can also be folded down to expand the cargo capacity from roughly 11 cubic feet to over 27 cubic feet of usable space! This hatchback has 73,570 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 98HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Spark's trim level is LS. This amazing little car comes with a 7 inch colour touchscreen, Chevrolet MyLink radio, a built in rear vision camera, bluetooth streaming audio, 60/40 split rear seat, 10 standard air bags and Stabilitrak w/ traction control to keep you safely on the road no matter what the weather conditions are. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Mylink.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $112.70 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Mylink
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2