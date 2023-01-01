$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Trax
Premier
78,103KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9545167
- Stock #: PA9615
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB7HL271575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,103 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2017 Chevrolet Trax is made for the city and moulded for your lifestyle. From its athletic design to it's advanced safety technologies, every detail is an invitation to explore your city and uncover all of its hidden gems. The sophisticated front dual-cockpit design makes important functions easily accessible to both the driver and passenger, while its expansive view of the road makes driving this super stylish SUV an exciting advernture. This SUV has 78,103 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this top of the line 2017 Trax Premier see the addition of larger aluminum wheels, a remote engine start, power sunroof, Bose premium audio system, leatherette surfaces with heated front seats, rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and forward collision alert. The Premier also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and tail lights, a rear vision camera, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
