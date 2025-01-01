$11,066+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth - $40.99 /Wk
2017 Chevrolet Volt
LT - Remote Start - Bluetooth - $40.99 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,330KM
VIN 1G1RA6S55HU159383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0419A
- Mileage 146,330 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Aluminum Wheels!
This Chevy Volt offers excellent fuel efficiency and refined driving in a stylish package. This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is for sale today in Kanata.
Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. This sedan has 146,330 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Volt's trim level is LT. This 2017 Volt LT comes with a long list of standard equipment such as a Voltec propulsion system, 17 inch aluminum wheels with low rolling resistance tires, automatic climate control, an 8 inch colour touchscreen display, Chevrolet Mylink, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, keyless access, remote vehicle start, LED low beam headlights, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera, Bluetooth, Sirius Xm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $40.99 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Off-board connectivity via internet
Antenna, roof-mounted, shark-fin type
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
Engine, range extender, 1.5L Variable Valve Timing, DI, DOHC 4-cylinder
Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio
Battery, 18.4 kWh, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System includes liquid thermal management system with active control
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable
Suspension, rear semi-independent, compound crank
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, variable for low to high speed manoeuvres
Interior
remote start
Cargo Cover
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual, fore/aft, up/down with recline
Seat, rear 60/40, split-folding
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), rear, outboard seats
Console, centre, covered storage bin with front and rear dual cup holders and rear 12-volt power outlet
Storage, open, located forward of shifter
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt 1 in front storage bin and 1 in rear of centre console
Instrumentation, 8-inch colour, digital reconfigurable LCD screen includes Driver Information Centre, compass, trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Display, centre, 8" diagonal LCD touch screen includes energy information screens with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch, Normal, Sport, Mountain and Hold modes
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Keyless ignition, engaged with electronic push button start
Windows, power with Express-Down on all, driver Express-Up with anti-pinch override
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted controls
Glovebox, passenger-side
Storage, front door panels, dedicated umbrella pocket and bottle holder
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Storage, covered, dedicated for vehicle charging cord located in rear cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, voice recognition and Driver Information Centre
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Tires, 215/50R17 all-season, blackwall, low-rolling resistance
Recovery hook, front
Headlamps, LED low-beam, halogen reflector high-beam, automatic exterior lamp control
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Tire inflation kit
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Brake, parking, electric
Air bags, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
Pedestrian safety signal automatic audible signal during low speed driving
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions includes front seat dual pretensioners
Lockout switch, child, rear doors and windows, manual control
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Additional Features
Sirius XM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$11,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Chevrolet Volt